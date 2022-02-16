A PLAY area in Barry has reopened after a huge upgrade.
The play area at Clos Peiriant in Barry – a residential site originally constructed by Persimmon Homes – had fallen into disrepair over the years.
Vale of Glamorgan Council acquired the site and have invested £60,000 into renovating and upgrading the play area, designed for children aged up to eight years old.
Following a consultation with residents who overlook the area, work was carried out including introducing:
- New swings;
- New play panels;
- New play trail;
- A nautical theme with sea life animals.
The equiment also accommodates children with additional needs, with sensory features such as a cradle swing and sensory panels.
Cllr Kathryn McCaffer, Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet member for leisure, arts and culture, said: “It is great to see the new and improved play area open for use again in time for the Spring and hopefully better weather.
“I’m sure that it’s new modern look will be well received by the local community.
“The Clos Periant upgrade is part of a widespread programme to improve play areas across the Vale.
“I hope that the new facility is enjoyed by local families and provides their children with a fun space to enjoy outdoor play.”
