MEET Ronnie and his stunning little wife, Doris, who are two adorable little ferrets looking for a forever home.
The happy couple met at the Llys Nini Animal Centre where staff confirm that they're nothing less than a joy to be around.
"We call them our little rays of sunshine," sad centre manager Gary Weeks.
“They met at our centre, and it's been lovely to witness their bond bloom to the extent that they're now inseparable.”
The pair love to play together with their toys and run through tunnels and Gary believes they would be ideal pets for a first-time ferret owner. Doris however, like all sane women, can be a little territorial over her space.
Ronnie is a sweet, friendly little chap who loves a good snooze, playing with his toys and getting loads of cuddles and attention while the beautiful Doris, who is nearly one-and-a-half, loves to play with her toys and run through tunnels.
Gary said he's confident their forever home is just around the corner.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about Doris and Ronnie or is considering giving them a good home, they are asked to get in touch with Llys Nini.
"They're going to make a lovely addition to a family and although we will miss them, we are looking forward to the day they can head home,” added Gary.
Ferret factfile
- Ferrets (Mustela putorius furo) belong to the carnivore family of the Mustelidae. Despite their rather misunderstood nature, they have recently become very popular pets for their charming and cheeky characters. Why not view our full Ferret factfile (PDF 44KB.
- Ferrets are very curious and will test out most items with their mouths. Domestic ferrets are sociable and usually enjoy living in groups, although this does depend on the individual animals. A healthy ferret may sleep between 18 and 20 hours a day.
- As well as using smell to hunt, ferrets use scent to communicate with each other.
- Ferrets use postures and vocalisations to indicate how they're feeling.
- If, like everyone working on 'The West Wales Guardian', you've fallen head over heels for Ronnie and Doris, you can find out more about them on the Llys Nini website.
