THE RNLI has given advice on how to keep safe on the coastlines as Storm Dudley hits Wales.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for all of Wales for Friday as winds of up to 100mph are predicted when Storm Eunice hits.

The RNLI is especially concerned about people visiting the coastline when this happens, especially those visiting cliffs, piers and seafronts.

RNLI water safety lead Chris Cousens said: "The expected storms could make our seas treacherous, increasing the risk for those visiting the coast around the UK and Ireland.

"In a normal year around, 150 people lose their lives at the coast and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water.

"So, whether you are walking, running or cycling at the coast, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risk or entering the water.

"In particular, we ask people to stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges, check tide times before you go, take a phone with you, and call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you or someone else is in trouble."

The RNLI has compiled a list of key safety advice for when people are near water:

Take care if walking near cliffs – be aware of ice and frost, know your route and keep dogs on a lead;

Check weather forecasts and tide times daily;

Take a fully charged phone;

Check your equipment is in good working order;

Be aware of the conditions and your capabilities;

In an emergency call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

The amber weather warning for Friday means there is a good chance that there will be damage to buildings, transport disruption and power cuts.

It is also likely that flying debris could cause danger to lives, according to the Met Office.