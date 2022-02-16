A new retailer offering high street brands at discounted prices is set to open in Newport – and here, you can take a sneak peek inside.

On Friday (February 18), Newlife is set to open its very first Welsh store, having chosen the city as the perfect place to set up shop.

And anyone braving Storm Eunice to visit the retailer will be able to get their hands on some bargains, with discounts on designer labels, and items for sale from as little as £2.99.

Located at Newport West Retail Park, visitors to the store might feel as though the store interior is quite familiar to them – and with good reason.

While racks of clothing and displays of shoes now call the building home, in a previous life shelves and rows of goods occupied the space, as up until 2021 it was a Lidl supermarket.

The Newlife store in Newport

But, as part of Lidl’s plans to move to their brand new Cardiff Road store – the former home of the Argus, the Docks Way store was closed.

The retail space went on the market, and Midlands based Newlife took that option, bringing their “unique” retail offering to the city.

What can you expect from the store?





If the Newlife name might sound a little familiar to you, it might be because it serves as the retail branch of Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children.

But, it certainly is a charity shop unlike others.

While the proceeds from sales benefit charity in the traditional sense, Newlife doesn’t accept second hand donations.

Clothing inside the store

Instead, it operates more like an outlet store, selling new items, which were received directly from high street stores.

Inside the Newport store, from front to back, the store is divided into helpfully signposted sections – with clothing and accessories for both men and women to be found.

But arguably the best thing about the store layout, is that clothing is placed in sections according to size – which takes away the disappointment of finding the perfect item, but in the wrong size.

Designer shoes can also be had

In the far right corner of the store is a fitting room section too – offering customers the opportunity to try before they buy, with all items sold benefitting the charity.

We didn’t zero in too much on the clothing items already on the racks for day one – customers will have to see that for themselves, but, given that the charity has partnered with over 300 retailers to sell their products, there will be plenty of variety on offer.

According to their website, the Newport store will be open during the following hours:

Monday - Wednesday 9:30am - 6:00pm

Thursday - 9:30am - 7:00pm

Friday - 9:30am - 6:00pm

Saturday - 9:30am - 6:00pm

Sunday 11:00am - 5:00pm

Ahead of the opening, Andrew Murphy-Hayes, Newlife head of retail stores, said: “We are so excited to be opening our first store in Wales – it’s a great way to begin 2022 – and we can’t wait for people to find out all about us.

“Newlife is a unique kind of retailer – we definitely aren’t a charity shop in the traditional sense and don’t take donations from individuals, instead we receive donations directly from High Street stores, which means we always have lots to choose from and you always have the thrill of discovering something amazing at an equally amazing price. And of course, we are extending the life of the items we sell, so by shopping here you are doing your bit to help the environment too.

“It also means you are part of our mission to provide the urgent support disabled children and terminally ill children and their families need. Without Newlife to turn to many children would simply have to go without the vital equipment they need, such as specialist beds, seating, wheelchairs and walking frames that keep them safe, free from pain and able to fulfil their potential.”

[Audio credit: Bensound]