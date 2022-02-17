Charlotte Church has revealed that some people thought she was an "actual angel" on the latest episode of ITV's Kate Garraway's Life Stories.

The singer-songwriter, 35, from Llandaff, Cardiff, said that some fans thought she had "divine power" after the release of her first album Voice Of An Angel in 1998.

Church rose to fame aged just 11 in 1997 as an operatic singer before becoming a pop star.

Speaking on Kate Garraway’s Life Stories, she said: “People often would say that I was an actual angel. And you know, this is particularly in religious America and stuff where people really thought that I had some sort of, you know, divine power.”

Charlotte Church and Kate Garraway (ITV Pictures)

Her debut album became a double-platinum selling album in the UK and US.

Church recalled her early career and the effect her music had on fans, including one man who claimed her music cured his brain cancer.

“I remember having fans at signings and stuff who would be shaking from head to toe to meet me, and that was weird,” she said.

She added: “And there was another guy backstage at a show in New York, who was absolutely convinced I’d cured his brain cancer through listening to my music. It’s like, you know, I doubt it happened. But he was absolutely convinced. So I was like, ‘fair enough babes’.”

She also spoke out about being famous at an early age and the effect growing up in the public eye had on her.

Charlotte Church rose to fame at the age of 11 (ITV Pictures)

She told Garraway: “All of the normal ways in which we grow and how puberty happens and how girls become women, was stifled and such. I felt I had to be this other eternally young, innocent, you know, little girl and that’s not where literally biological life was taking me.”

“You’ve got to remember and put me in my context, which is like an impressionable young girl and who’s trying to fit in. So no, there was definitely no conscious rebellion. The only thing I rebelled against was celebrity. My rebellion was: I will be normal.

“I will have this life that I’m supposed to have this life of Charlotte and Cardiff with her friends. This whole showbiz nonsense, which is a facade. This isn’t my life,” she said.

:: Kate Garraway’s Life Stories featuring Charlotte Church airs on February 17 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.