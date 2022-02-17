A DRUG dealer was caught trading cocaine and cannabis at an M4 services where he was staying at a nearby hotel.
Andrew Evans, 35, was arrested at Magor services off the motorway in Monmouthshire just before Christmas, prosecutor Tom Roberts said.
Drugs, which included edible cannabis, were recovered from his BMW and hotel room following a search by officers on December 14, 2021.
Mr Roberts said a woman found in Evans’ room was given a caution for the simple possession of cocaine.
Police also found a tick list with the names of people who owed money, cash and mobile phones containing drug-related messages.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, Cardiff, admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
The city’s crown court heard how he had 15 previous for 49 convictions, including 19 for drug related offences.
Evans was jailed for 42 months for drug dealing in 2009, 42 months in 2011 and eight years in 20015.
Robert Chudleigh, representing the defendant, said his client was a father of two who was genuinely remorseful for his crimes.
Judge Richard Williams jailed Evans for five years and seven months after giving him the statutory 20 per cent discount for his guilty pleas.
