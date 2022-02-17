The Met Office is forecasting snow and wintry showers for Wales on Friday.
With Storm Eunice set to bring strong winds throughout the day, the Met Office are also forecasting snow to fall in places.
The Met Office’s forecast for Wales on Friday reads: “Storm Eunice will bring very strong and damaging winds, and large waves around the coast.
“Outbreaks of rain and hill snow will continue followed by wintry showers in the afternoon.
“Maximum temperature of ten degrees.”
An amber weather warning is also in place across Wales on Friday.
It comes into force at 3am on Friday, and will run until 9pm the same day.
This is what the Met Office are warning to expect:
- There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life
- Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
- There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees
A spokesman said: “Extremely strong winds may develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the day.
“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, there is an increasing likelihood of widespread inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph and up to 80 mph in a few places.
“Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 90 or possibly even 100 mph are possible.
“Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.”
