A MAIN road in Pengam, near Blackwood, will be closed during half term to allow gas work to be undertaken.

As part of its £125,000 work to upgrade the gas network in the area, Wales & West Utilities will be closing a section of Commercial Street during the half term break.

The closure, from Commercial Street’s junction with Nydfa Road to High Street, will be in place for five days from Monday, February 21.

Wales and West said the timing of the closure had been chosen to keep the impact on locals "to a minimum".

A diversion route will be put in place.

Wales and West said the work is necessary to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.

Adam Smith is managing this gas pipe upgrade work.

He said: "We’re sorry that we’ve had to bring in this temporary road closure – but it is essential so that we can carry out the required work while keeping engineers, road users and the local community safe.

"We have planned this road closure for the half term break to keep the impact on the local community to a minimum.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.

“We will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the work, whilst keeping inconvenience to a minimum for local people and road users.”