MARVEL and Pandora have assembled for an epic new jewellery collection and we want it all!
The exclusive collaboration will be available to all customers from February 17 - online and in-store.
The jewellery brand teased its followers on social media on Wednesday, encouraging them to sign up for early access and log in to see "something BIG".
Fans couldn't contain their excitement about the new collection, sharing their thoughts for the exclusive range in the comments.
One user wrote: "Finally, yesssss"
While another said: "Cuteeeeeee," paired with heart eyes.
Other customers called for the brand to extend the range even before it officially drops on Thursday.
One follower demanded: "I NEED A BUCKY BARNES CHARM OR RING"
Meanwhile, another asked the brand: "Where is Loki's Charm?? (No pun intended). Please Pandora, I really wanted a Loki Charm."
Pandora and Marvel announce jewellery collaboration
The two companies have worked closely together to capture each of the iconic's characters likeness in the stunning charms.
Pandora has gone as far as to select metals, textures and poses to help recreate each superhero and has even engraved their signature phrase for that extra touch.
The jeweller has also teased a digital experience connecting the collecting of Pandora charms, with fans assembly their own avengers' team just like in the beloved films and comics.
How to buy the Marvel and Pandora collection
Pandora's Marvel Charms
- Iron Man charm - £60
- Black Panther charm - £60
- Hulk charm - £45
- Black Widow Dangle Charm - £55
- Arc Reactor charm - £35
- Thor's Hammer Dangle charm - £45
- Captain America's Shield Dangle charm - £45
- Infinity Gauntlet Dangle Charm - £70
- Infinity Stones Dangle Charm - £60
Pandora Bracelets and Gift Sets
- Marvel Charm Gift set (includes three charms) - £160
- Captain America Charm and Bracelet Gift Set - £115
- Pandora Moments Marvel The Avengers Logo Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet - £70
- Iron Man Charm and Avengers Bracelet Gift Set - £130
- Dangle Thor Charm and Avengers Bracelet Gift Set - £115
- Black Widow Charm and Avengers Bracelet Gift Set - £125
- Black Panther Leather Bracelet Gift Set - £105
Pandora's Marvel Rings and Keyrings
- Iron Man Charm Key Ring Set - £140
- Marvel The Avengers Infinity Stones Ring - £80
