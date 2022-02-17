VRBO has revealed the top 10 international destinations that Brits will be flocking to in the summer.

The global family holiday rentals expert has revealed 8 in 10 UK families are showing interest in jetting away from the UK this summer in its annual Family Holiday Insider report.

The research also revealed that over a third (36 per cent) were already planning a European summer break and over a quarter (28 per cent) were aiming for an international holiday this year.

“With such a high level of confidence to travel again according to the latest searches made by British holidaymakers on Vrbo, there is clear desire to travel again, particularly to international summer destinations, where British families are familiar with and used to go to, prior to the pandemic,” Marwan Badran, VP of Expedia Group Retail Markets EMEA said.

The data revealed that we Brits have a pent up desire for sun, sea and sand for our holidays this summer and many have been eyeing resorts along the ‘Mediterranean corridor’ for a family beach break this year.

Whether you're looking to book a bargain getaway yourself or you're curious about which tourist hotspots have made Vrbo's list, we've got you covered.

Here are the top 10 international destinations for British holiday markers with a few suggestions of where you could soak up the sun this summer.

Vrbo's top 10 international holiday destinations

1. Balearic Islands, Spain

Stone finca in Montuiri, Balearic Island. Credit: Vrbo

The Balearic Islands have topped Vrbo's list as the most popular holiday hotspot for Brits this summer and we think this Finca is a winner.

Peacefully located, the stone Finca has a guest house, pool and garden.

Travellers will also have TV, Wifi and a fireplace for the whole family to chill out at when the sun's gone down.

Sleeps: 6

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Cost: £113 a night on average

Book a stay via the Vrbo website.

2. Faro District, Portugal

Villa in Bordeira, Quinta das Raposeiras. Credit: Vrbo

Coming in second is Portugal's Faro District and we can't imagine soaking in the sun anywhere better than this villa in Bordeira, Quinta das Raposeiras.

The Faro house features spacious family areas including a patio or deck, kitchen, dining room and pool.

It is also set in a stunning location just 10 minutes away from the motorway which makes it perfect for any Summer adventuring.

Sleeps: 4

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Cost: £38 a night on average

Book a stay via the Vrbo website.

3. Malaga province, Spain

Rural house in Torrox, Malaga. Credit: Vrbo

It wouldn't take much to convince us to run away to this gorgeous rural house in Torrox, Malaga which is surrounded by olive and fruit trees.

The house is just a 10 minutes drive from Torrox-pueblo and 15 minutes from the beach.

There is also an exterior terrace, a barbecue, a garden and a private swimming pool with amazing views of the mountain and the sea.

Sleeps: 5

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Cost: £60 a night on average

Book a stay via the Vrbo website.

4. Alicante province, Spain

Beachfront apartment in Alicante. Credit: Vrbo

And if you're looking to soak up the sun by the sea, it doesn't get much better than this beachfront flat in Alicante.

The seaside apartment almost guarantees sunshine with the city getting 90% sun all year round.

On top of the incredible views, the modern flat is just a stone's throw from major tourist spots like Mount Benacantil, Castle of Santa Barbara and Alicante's beautiful old town including the Santa María church and the Co-cathedral of San Nicolas

Sleeps: 6

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Cost: £116 a night on average

Book a stay via the Vrbo website.

5. Ionian Islands, Greece

4 bedroom villa in Corfu. Credit: Vrbo

If you're fancying a Greek getaway in 2022, look no further than this 4 bedroom villa in Corfu.

Villa Spiros features an incredible heated pool with sunbeds, a dining table for outdoor eating as the sun sets.

It is a 2-minute walk to the beach and fish taverna too meaning there is plenty to explore on your doorstep.

Sleeps: 9

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Cost: £126 a night on average

Book a stay via the Vrbo website.

6. Cyprus

Villa in Coral Bay, Cyprus. Credit: Vrbo

Catch a flight to Cyprus and soak in some rays at this jaw-dropping villa in Coral Bay.

Enjoy the delights of a private pool with Roman steps, patio and landscaped garden before exploring Coral Bay which is just 10-minute walk away.

By staying here, you'll also be eligible for discounts at many tourist attractions and restaurants to help you make the most of your stay too.

Sleeps: 6

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Cost: £120 a night on average

Book a stay via the Vrbo website.

7. Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain

Rural cottage in Gran Canaria. Credit: Vrbo

The Canary Islands are a popular tourist hotspot year in and year out and it's not hard to see why when you book a bargain break at a cottage like this.

Cá Chispita is located in the heart of the Protected Natural Area of Pino Santo near the village of La Milagrosa of Gran Canaria.

There is plenty of space to keep the entire family entertained including a fantastic heated pool to lounge about in.

Sleeps: 6

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Cost: £101 a night on average

Book a stay via the Vrbo website.

8. South Aegean, Greece

Cavern House Helios on Santorini. Credit: Vrbo

Santorini is a beloved holiday spot amongst tourists which is why aren't surprised to see this part of the world make the top 10.

You'll find the historic Cavern House Helios amid the picturesque traditional village of Exo Gonia.

It is the perfect base for exploring the island with the Kamari beaches and the island’s capital Fira both within just 15 minutes drive

Sleeps: 5

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Cost: £189 a night on average

Book a stay via the Vrbo website.

9. Dordogne, France

Maison de Nicola in Dordogne, France. Credit: Vrbo

Looking to fly off to France over the summer holidays? Why don't you chill out in style in this 17th-century farmhouse?

Maison de Nicola features a private pool and half an acre of garden with many fruit trees to pick from to help you relax the French way.

It has been beautifully restored with oaks beams throughout and there is no shortage of amenities to use to make your money go that much further.

Sleeps: 7

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Cost: £136 a night on average.

Book a stay via the Vrbo website.

10. Kissimmee, US

Kissimmee holiday home in Florida. Credit: Vrbo

If you're dreaming of doing some exploring a little further afield, might we suggest Florida and staying at this incredible holiday home?

There are plenty of amenities including a fully equipped kitchen, in-unit laundry machines, two flat-screen TVs with DirecTV, free WiFi, ping-pong table, private pool, backyard and more.

The amazing Kissimmee location means you can enjoy easy access to beaches, shopping, amusement parks, golf courses and of course, Disney World, Universal Studios or Wet n Wild and more.

Sleeps: 5

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Cost: £178 a night on average

Book a stay via the Vrbo website.