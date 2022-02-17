EASTENDERS star Daniella Westbrook has said the long-running soap could be scrapped by the BBC amid a major schedule shake-up.

The actress, who first portrayed Sam Mitchell in 1990, claimed that the show’s ratings could “drop through the floor”.

The 48-year-old was last seen on the show in 2016 but it was announced Kim Medcalf will be returning to portray the daughter of Peggy Mitchell as producers plan an “explosive" return for Sam.

The BBC soap has said that there will be “trouble coming to Walford” when the “notorious” character returns this spring.

The soap character has also previously been played by actress Danniella Westbrook through the years (Adam Pensotti/BBC)

After being overlooked to reprise the role, Westbrook took to Twitter to discuss the upcoming schedule shake-up with Emmerdale set to air at the later time of 7:30pm.

Speaking on Twitter Westbrook said: "Can you imagine when they move Emmerdale to 7.30pm how much the ratings on the other channels will drop through the floor.

She added: "Could be the End of Enders."

BBC boss on future of Eastenders amid ITV shake-up

A BBC boss has spoken out about the future Eastenders following ITV’s decision to change scheduling for Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Coronation Street will move to three hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesday’s and Friday’s at 8pm.

Meanwhile Emmerdale, which is celebrating its 50th birthday in 2022, will move to a 7:30pm slot.

The change from ITV puts the shows in direct competition with the BBC drama.

BBC chief Tim Davie has moved to calm concerns over the future of the show.

Speaking to the House of Commons’ Accounts Select Committee he said: “We’re not immune from competitive pressure, let’s be honest about it.

“And you may have a marginal impact or an impact during that hour, but we’re confident that the overall case for the EastEnders development remains strong.”