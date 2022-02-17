WALES boss Gemma Grainger hailed a clinical performance after a hugely impressive 3-1 win over Scotland to earn a Pinatar Cup semi-final against Belgium.

After pushing France all the way in the World Cup qualifiers in November, Grainger's side showed more signs of their progress by beating the Scots for the first time since 1996.

They rallied from conceding the opener on the stroke of half-time to respond quickly with a Jess Fishlock penalty to go into the break level.

The Wales legend made it a double after 53 minutes and then Tash Harding's strike just past the hour earned a two-goal cushion.

"It's hugely satisfying - it's always nice to start a tournament with a win," Grainger told the BBC.

"The key thing for us in these games was to keep the focus on what we want to do in the World Cup campaign, so of course the win was positive but I am looking at all the learning we can take out of this game.

"When we play against higher-rank opposition, it's such a good opportunity to see how we are developing and we'll take that into the next game, in this tournament and most importantly into the [World Cup] campaign.

"We are showing signs as a team that there are different things we are learning in each game. We know we are capable of scoring goals. Being clinical and scoring three against higher-rank opposition is a real positive."

The first half lit up as it entered added time, with Scotland breaking the deadlock through a Lana Clelland header.

The response was instant with Kayleigh Green winning a penalty after being brought down when running in on goal. Fishlock drilled in the penalty to the left.

Early pressure from Cymru in the second half paid off as Harding battled for possession in the Scottish box, followed by a deft back heel to Fishlock to finish.

The third came when Harding produced a neat finish from Kayleigh Green's cross.

Wales now face Belgium, who are ranked 20th in the FIFA rankings and beat Slovakia, on Saturday (kick-off 7.30pm).

Cymru: Laura O'Sullivan, Rachel Rowe (Lily Woodham), Gemma Evans, Hayley Ladd (Anna Filbey), Rhiannon Roberts, Sophie Ingle (captain), Ceri Holland (Angharad James), Jess Fishlock, Carrie Jones (Ffion Morgan), Tash Harding (Megan Wynne), Kayleigh Green (Helen Ward).

Subs not used: Olivia Clark, Poppy Soper, Elise Hughes, Charlie Estcourt, Georgia Walters, Chloe Williams.