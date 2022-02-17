02 AND Virgin Mobile customers face a £48 price hike in weeks.
Millions will be affected as the mobile phone bill price rises come into effect from April 1, 2022.
The news of increased mobile bills will add fuel to the ongoing cost of living crisis in the UK.
In April, all Virgin Media customers will see their phone bill rise by 11.7 per cent.
For 02 customers, people who joined after March 25, 2021 will see an 11.7 per cent rise in their bill.
Those who joined before March 25, 2022 will see a rise of just under 8 per cent.
An O2 spokesperson said: “We recognise price changes are never welcome, and always balance keeping our prices competitive with the need to continue investing in the services that our customers use and love.
"For most customers the price increase only applies to the airtime part of their bill and with our most popular tariffs costing from as little as 33p per day for superfast data with unlimited minutes and texts, our customers receive incredible value as well as extra perks such as Priority.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.