A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

OWEN MORGAN, 23, of Nicholas Street, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after it was proved in his absence he was guilty of public disorder on September 14, 2021.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, made the subject of 12-week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am and two restraining orders.

Morgan must pay £1,015 in compensation, costs, and a surcharge.

PHILIP PEARCE, 51, of Holland Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,692 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of failing to stop after an accident at The Narth, Monmouthshire, on May 12, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

SAMANTHA FARR, 29, of Morden Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assault by beating on September 12, 2021 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

KRISTIAN LILLIE, 34, of Barrack Hill, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 18 months after he admitted assault by beating on August 15, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £642 in costs and a surcharge.

MARK ALAN FREEMAN, 58, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a lamp and table worth £200 on November 3, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL LEE PROSSER, 31, of Hill Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,184 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence he used a hand-held mobile phone when driving at the A4049 Pengam Road Industrial Estate on May 19, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORRIS SEABOURNE, 28, of Beech Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault by beating on September 25, 2021.

He must complete a 16-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

GARETH JAMES GREEN, 37, of Edmundsbury Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

PHILLIP MICHAEL HARRIS, 43, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Alexandra Road on April 10, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £303 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SARAH JANE HYNAM, 34, of Maesycnew Terrace, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID IAN FORWARD, 74, of Treowen Road, Treowen, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEBRA THOMAS, 54, of Penylan Road, Argoed, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.