THE victim of Sydney’s first fatal shark attack in nearly 60 years has been named as British diving instructor Simon Nellist.

A friend has reportedly confirmed the 35-year-old was killed in the attack on Wednesday.

It is believed Mr Nellist was a British expatriate living in the Wolli Creek area of Sydney, and was engaged to be married.

New South Wales Police told the PA news agency the search for his remains would continue at sunrise on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Little Bay at around 4.35pm local time on Wednesday after reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark.

Della Ross, the victim’s friend, was among those paying tribute.

She told broadcaster 7News: “Everything that is connected to Simon, to me is connected to the ocean.

“The news hit us like a truck because he is really one of the people that makes this earth better.”

Witness Kris Linto said the swimmer was in the water when the shark “came and attacked him vertically”.

He told Nine News TV: “We heard a yell and then turned around, it looked like a car just landed in the water, big splash.”

#LIFESAVING // Volunteer Duty Officers, jetski operators and UAV pilots have been busy assisting Police in the aftermath of the first fatal shark incident in Sydney in almost 60 years.



Thank you to all the volunteers who responded to this tragic event.https://t.co/F1hn7fi0UA — Surf Life Saving NSW (@slsnsw) February 17, 2022

Event cancelled after Sydney shark attack

It is believed Mr Nellist was training for the 5k Malabar Ocean Swim due to take place this weekend when he was killed.

The event has been cancelled out of respect, organisers said.

An event statement read: “The organising committee extends our thoughts and prayers to the family of the swimmer who was so tragically taken yesterday.

“Out of respect for the swimmer and his family, and following wide consultation with Randwick Council and experienced, senior Surf Life Saving personnel, we believe that cancelling the 2022 swim is appropriate.”