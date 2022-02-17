Live updates from Ryan O’Connor murder trial

Ryan O’Connor: Live updates from Newport murder trial
- Five Cardiff men – Lewis Aquilina, Ethan Strickland, Elliott Fiteni, Kyle Raisis and Joseph Jeremy – are on trial accused of the murder of Newport dad Ryan O’Connor
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.