The Met Office are warning of dangerous conditions and extremely strong winds in Gwent, issuing a red warning for the area.

Gusts of up to 90mph are likely as Storm Eunice hits the region.

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for Friday morning from an amber warning to a red warning.

The red warning will be in place between 7am and midday on Friday.

It covers Caerphilly, Newport and Monmouthshire.

What to expect from amber weather warning for Newport and Gwent?





This is what the Met Office are warning to expect:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Uprooted trees are likely

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, including flooding of some coastal properties

A spokesman said: “Extremely strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over southwest England and south Wales early on Friday.

“Widespread inland gusts of 70-80 mph are likely and up to around 90 mph near some coasts, with dangerous conditions on beaches and seafronts.

“Winds are expected to ease from the west during the late morning.”

What is a red weather warning?





This is how the Met Office describe a red weather warning: “Dangerous weather is expected and, if you haven’t already done so, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather.

“It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

“You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”

Where in Wales is the Storm Eunice red weather warning?





