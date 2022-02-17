DARTS star Gerwyn Price is to swap the oche for the ring when he takes part in a charity boxing bout in Fleur de Lys in April.
The former world champion, who played rugby union and rugby league before becoming a darts professional, will don the gloves in between rounds of the Premier League.
The 36-year-old from Markham revealed on Instagram that he will take on Rhys Evans at the Valley Tavern on Saturday, April 9.
That sits between the Premier League events in Leeds and Manchester, with the PDC no doubt keen for his hands to have a light workout.
Price admitted he will need to lose weight for the fight, writing in his post: "Need to drop 10kg for this."
Price became the first Welshman to win the PDC World Championship in 2021, beating Scotland's Gary Anderson 7-3 in the final at Alexandra Palace to claim the first prize of £500,000.
He reached the quarter-finals in the defence of his title and hit a nine-dart finish against Michael Smith, but went on to lose the match 5-4.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.