A LARGE number of ash trees in Torfaen at risk of being killed by a disease will need to be cut down.

A Torfaen council report says surveys have found “significant numbers” of ash trees in the borough will need to be removed due to being affected by ash dieback.

The disease causes trees to lose their leaves and become brittle, making them a safety hazard.

Work to remove ash trees affected by the disease on Cwmbran Drive is set to start in the coming months.

A council report proposes the authority pays a contractor £55,500 to carry out the works, with the operation too large for the authority’s own tree team.

Further funding of £10,000 is also to be allocated to commission surveys of other areas requiring works, including at Cwmavon Road, Crumlin/Hafodyrynys Road and Foundry Road, Abersychan.

Visual surveys have identified “a large number” of trees in these areas, and elsewhere in the borough, which are likely to be lost to the disease.

A council report says new trees will be planted to replace those removed, but that there may be a temporary reduction in tree canopy.

“Apart from the risk to people and property, the loss of such a large number of trees will have significant visual impact on the landscape of Torfaen, its biodiversity, the ability to capture carbon and the control of atmospheric pollution along road corridors,” a council report says.

“To mitigate the loss, where possible new trees will be planted to replace those removed.”

The council report also says that it is expected all ash trees on highway verges in the borough, including those not affected by ash dieback, will need to be removed.

It says that it would “not be cost effective to leave the currently healthy trees due to the high traffic management costs associated with such works”.

Work to remove trees along a cycle route between Pontypool and Blaenavon, and a section of Cwmbran Drive, has already taken place.

Further works on a section of Cwmbran Drive are being prioritised for this financial year due to the risk posed to the highway.

Works for other areas in the borough can wait until the autumn and winter, according to a council report.