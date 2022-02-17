MORRISONS is offering 7p of every litre of fuel to help with the cost of fuel – but there’s a catch.

From Thursday, February 17, until Sunday, February 27, customers will get a coupon entitling them to 7p off every litre of fuel when they spend £40 in stores.

The coupon can be redeemed from Thursday, February 17 until Sunday, March 6, at one 339 Morrisons petrol stations across the UK.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: "We know that the cost-of-living increases are really beginning to bite for everyone in the UK and we want to help our customers by saving them money on one of their biggest expenses.

“With covid restrictions now easing, customers are using their cars more often and we believe this offer will help them to spread their budgets further.”

The move comes after it emerged British drivers are facing even greater bills as petrol and diesel prices have reached a new record high.

According to the AA, both petrol and diesel were the most expensive they’ve ever been last week (Sunday, Feb 13), with the average price of petrol being 148.02p per litre – meaning filling a 55-litre family car would cost £81.41.

Meanwhile, diesel hit 151.57p per litre, meaning to fuel a 55-litre car would cost an average of £88.36. It passed the previous record of 151.10p per litre set on November 21, 2021.

Fuel prices climbed dramatically towards the end of the year, as a shortage of supply at the pumps and of petrol and diesel delivery drivers forced retailers to put their prices up. While the cost of petrol and diesel had started to plateau, with the price of oil reaching close to $100 a barrel, the RAC has warned that ‘new records could now be set on a daily basis in the coming weeks’.

Morrisons £40 spend for cheap fuel exclude certain items – the full list

The required £40 customer spend excludes certain items, here is a list of the items in full.

Fuel

Tobacco

Lottery products

Morrisons Café

Gift Vouchers & Cards

Infant/Formula Milk

Cash Back

Dry Cleaning

Fireworks

Online Games and Instant Tickets

Photo Printing

Saver Stamps

Postage Stamps

‘Top-Up’ Mobile Phone Cards

Delivery Charges/Pass

Garden Centre

Pharmacy

