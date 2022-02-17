JAMES Rowberry has had just 21 games as a manager yet he already shares something in common with legendary Argentinian boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Last weekend Newport County AFC peppered the Oldham Athletic goal with 36 shots yet were thankful for a late thunderous strike by Mickey Demetriou to salvage a point in a 3-3 draw.

That was more than Leeds United got in a costly 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic in 2019, when they also fired in 36 efforts but lost at Elland Road to drop out of the automatic promotion places. They went on to lose to Derby in the play-offs.

On both occasions the visitors, both called the Latics, went down to 10 men but frustrated their hosts despite the shots flying in.

CRACKER: Mickey Demetriou slammed in a superb leveller from distance against Oldham

Of course, it was the action at the other end that cost County dearly – score three times at home and you should win – but the game was success in terms of one of Rowberry’s key metrics.

The manager often mentions his side’s shot tally immediately after games along with those that are fired in at Nick Townsend/Joe Day.

The Exiles are the League Two leaders for shots per game with 14.7, according to whoscored.com.

That's one more that Exeter and Swindon on 13.7 while Forest Green, leaders and the leading scorers in the division, are on 13.5.

County’s tally is an increase on last season’s 13, which also went up from 2019/20’s figure of 11.33.

Former boss Michael Flynn frequently used the saying ‘if you don’t buy a ticket you’re not going to win the raffle’ in last year’s promotion push, when the Exiles failed to have a cutting edge.

That is certainly not applicable this season with County pulling the trigger more often and getting the results – they are ranked third in League Two for goals per game behind Forest Green and Harrogate.

STRIKER: Dom Telford fires in a shot for County

County have three leading figures firing efforts in - Dom Telford (4.1 shots per 90 minutes), Courtney Baker-Richardson (3.2) and Finn Azaz (3.2).

Ollie Cooper is down on that with 1.7, although he is their leader for assists, while Kevin Ellison and Alex Fisher, who aren't regular starters, are on 3.4 and 2.1 respectively.

The data shows that 35 per cent of their shots are from outside the area, 58 per cent in it and six per cent in the six-yard box (doesn’t total 100 per cent due to rounding up/down).

At the other end County are allowing an average of 12 shots per 90 minutes, a figure that puts them 12th in the league and curiously above Tranmere, who have the meanest defence with just 22 goals conceded in 32 games.

Rowberry will be keen for his players to keep firing in the shots in a key streak of games in Newport against sixth-placed Mansfield, second-placed Tranmere, leaders Forest Green and 11th-placed Bristol Rovers, who have climbed into the play-off race.

Of course, a whopping shot count doesn’t always translate into scoreboard dominance – in 2012 Manchester City totted up a remarkable Premier League record 44 shots to QPR's 3.

The two that mattered famously came in injury time from Edin Dzeko and Sergio Ageuro.