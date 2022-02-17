A FURTHER 242 new cases of Covid-19 and one death have been confirmed in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
Wales has seen a further 1,352 new cases.
Four new covid-related deaths have been confirmed in Wales - which includes one here in Gwent.
It means the total number of deaths for the entire pandemic has risen to 6,935 with the number of deaths in Gwent now at 1,178.
In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Caerphilly has the highest number of new cases with 68.
Newport has 56 new cases, followed by Monmouthshire with 48 new cases.
Torfaen has 37 new cases with Blaenau Gwent recording the fewest cases at 33.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 29
• Blaenau Gwent - 33
• Bridgend - 40
• Caerphilly - 68
• Cardiff - 176
• Carmarthenshire - 102
• Ceredigion - 61
• Conwy - 50
• Denbighshire - 28
• Flintshire - 52
• Gwynedd - 60
• Merthyr Tydfil - 27
• Monmouthshire - 48
• Neath Port Talbot - 51
• Newport – 56
• Pembrokeshire - 55
• Powys - 49
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 77
• Swansea - 77
• Torfaen - 37
• Vale of Glamorgan - 67
• Wrexham - 52
• Unknown location – 8
• Resident outside Wales – 49
