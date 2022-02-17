GWENT Police have thanked the public for their help in tracking down a Bargoed man who failed to appear in court in Scotland after being charged with rape.
The police issued an appeal to find Nathan Perry-Harper, 28, after he failed to appear at Livingston High Court.
The Bargoed man was due in court on, Monday, December 13 after he had been charged with rape.
"He has been located and arrested," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.
"Thanks for sharing our appeal."
