A SUMMARY of some of the latest open warrants issued in Gwent.

Sarah Brickell, 43, of Feeder Row in Cwmcarn, Caerphilly County Borough is accused of two offences.

She allegedly assaulted Sherry Brickell by beating her in Cwmcarn on August 10, 2021.

She also allegedly damaged a vase of an unknown value belonging to Sherry Brickell on the same date.

The vase is worth less than £5,000 and Sarah Brickell is accused of intending to destroy or damage it or was reckless as to whether the vase would be destroyed or damaged.

A warrant for her arrest without bail has been issued because the offences are punishable with imprisonment.

Louis John Ayres, 33, of Commercial Road, Newport, is accused of theft.

He allegedly stole food and drink to the value of £10.25 from Sainsbury's in Newport on November 18, 2021.

As the offence is punishable with imprisonment, a warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.

Anthony Mark Evans, 36, of The Granary in Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent is accused of multiple offences including affray.

In Tredegar on September 2, 2021, Evans allegedly used or threatened unlawful violence towards another to the extent that his conduct would cause a person to fear for their personal safety.

He has indicated a plea of guilty for the offence.

On the same date, he deliberately or recklessly damaged a Ford Transit belonging to Joshua Herridge. He has pleaded guilty to the offence.

He has twice failed to surrender himself to custody after being released on bail, once on January 13 (which he plead guilty to) and again on February 15.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued because of his failure to attend in answer to bail.

Richard Andrew Raymond, 36, of Main Road in Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly County Borough, is accused of driving offences.

Raymond allegedly drove on Cedar Way in Caerphilly on January 9, 2022 whilst disqualified.

He is also accused of driving on the same road on the same date with no insurance.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued as the offence is punishable with imprisonment.

Fabrice Henri Riondet, 56, of Hawkenbury Road in Hawkenbury, Kent, is wanted for not appearing in answer to bail.

Riondet is accused of failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis after being suspected of driving.

He was required to provide the sample at Newport Central Police Station on January 17, 2022.

He allegedly failed to appear in answer to bail at Newport Magistrates' Court on February 15, so a warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.