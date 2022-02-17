THE Dragons could pick Elliot Dee for Sunday's United Rugby Championship game against Ulster after Six Nations games counted towards the Wales hooker's ban for a red card.

The 27-year-old from Newbridge was dismissed for flying dangerously into a ruck in the 13-13 draw against Benetton at the end of January.

The Wales hooker apologised to centre Joaquin Riera after the incident and director of rugby Dean Ryan admitted it was a clear red card.

Dee was not selected in the Six Nations squad because of an ankle injury but would have been in contention for a call-up to add to his 41 caps after proving his fitness against Benetton.

An admission of guilt means that no disciplinary hearing was held but the details about the suspension have not yet been received by the Dragons.

They believe that Wales’ fixtures against Ireland and Scotland should count towards the suspension while another match could be cut from the ban if Dee completes an education course.

Last month Alex Cuthbert was banned for three weeks for a high tackle but was able to return a week earlier by applying for a World Rugby “coaching intervention”.

Dee has a good disciplinary record that will reduce the ban and the hooker could be in the mix for this weekend’s game at Rodney Parade, although the uncertainty makes a start unlikely.

Dragons hooker Elliot Dee

“We are still seeking some clarity in terms of the games that it impacts,” said Ryan. “There is a possibility [that he could play against Ulster] but we are seeking from the URC judicial officer and World Rugby just what it means.

“We would have wanted that clarity a little bit earlier so that the clock doesn't overtake the suspension because there is an opportunity [for Dee to play] if there are three relevant games and a reduction through education is possible.

“We are not sure and are expecting to hear one way or the other in the next 12 hours.”

Dee might not miss any Dragons games but Ryan insists the Wales fixtures, when Ryan Elias was backed up by new cap Dewi Lake, should count.

“He has very much been part of Welsh conversations and Welsh options, so those games will absolutely be taken into consideration,” said Ryan.

“That is part of the decision that they need to come to, what games would he have been involved in if this sending off hadn't happened.”

Taylor Davies, Ellis Shipp and James Benjamin are the Dragons’ other options at hooker and they could go up against Ulster’s Bradley Roberts.

The Wales hooker, who is joining the Dragons next season, has had to be released from Test camp because there are no Six Nations fixtures this weekend.