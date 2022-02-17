South Wales Argus
Live: All the latest weather as Storm Eunice brings red warning to Newport

Storm Eunice weather latest as Met Office red warning in place

By Elis Sandford

  • Newport and parts of Gwent are braced for a period of significant disruption, as Storm Eunice is on the horizon.
  • Just hours after Storm Dudley caused disruption, another storm is on the way.
  • And, according to the Met Office, this one is set to be even more severe.
  • So much so, that the weather experts have issued a rare red weather warning for Newport, and parts of the wider county.
  • There is set to be significant traffic and travel disruption, and the very real possibility of property damage.
  • Here at the Argus, we'll be keeping you updated with all the latest information.
