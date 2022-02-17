ONE person was taken to hospital following a crash on the M4 near the Prince of Wales Bridge this morning.

The incident occurred at around 3.50am.

Two vehicles, a lorry and a car (a Toyota Yaris), collided on the westbound M4 between the Prince of Wales Bridge and the junction for Magor.

The crash occurred near the site of the former Severn Bridge tolls.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have confirmed that the driver is not thought to have suffered life-changing or life-threatening injuries

Recovery was arranged for the vehicles and the road reopened at 8am.