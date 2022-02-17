A FREE music festival will take over an iconic Newport building later this year.
The Big Sesh is coming to Newport during the Easter bank holiday weekend - from Friday, April 15, to Sunday, April 17 - after the Covid pandemic put the festival on hold.
The Big Sesh, which was first hosted on Easter Sunday 2017 at the Riverside Tavern in Clarence Place, has grown into a three-day event which will take place at The Westgate on Commercial Street this year.
The festival – funded by the Newport BID – will offer a mix of South Wales musicians, DJs, artists, and craft makers, with the line-up to be announced in the weeks leading up to The Big Sesh.
"It's been a long two years and this is the party we all need!"
said Gavin Facey, who is part of an ongoing project to permanently open The Westgate.
“We can't wait to welcome The Big Sesh as they return to their Newport roots to celebrate their fifth year.
“We'd like to thank Newport BID for backing the festival, which wouldn't be a free event without their support.
"We're going to showcase more than 30 artists over three days on two stages, with plenty of other surprises along the way, all of which can be enjoyed with locally produced refreshments."
Doors will open at 7pm on Friday, April 15, and middady on the Saturday (April 16) and Sunday (April 17).
Follow The Big Sesh 2022 online at https://fb.me/e/1fDbAyWxC
