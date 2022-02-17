A MONMOUTH man is wanted by police after being accused of a number of crimes, including assaulting a police officer.

Keiron Hodkin, 30, of no fixed abode, has a warrant out for his arrest without bail after failing to appear in answer to bail.

Mr Hodkin was granted bail after being accused of several crimes in Abergavenny on January 16, 2022, including assault of an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Mr Hodkin is accused of assaulting PC Morgan who was acting in the exercise of his functions as an emergency worker and of damaging a police car either intentionally or through reckless behaviour.

On the same date, he allegedly used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

He is then accused of driving a motorcycle on Llwyn New Lan in Abergavenny both without due care and attention and without insurance.

He allegedly had a quantity of cannabis in his possession and failed to provide a breath sample for analysis on request.

Mr Hodkin was released on bail on January 17, but failed to surrender himself to custody at Newport Magistrates' Court either at the appointed time or whenever was reasonably practicable to do so on February 15.

Therefore, a warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.