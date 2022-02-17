BIN and recycling collections could be disrupted in Newport when Storm Eunice strikes the UK on Friday morning.

And in Caerphilly county borough, the council has suspended refuse collections that day.

A rare red weather warning has been issued for South Wales, including Newport and much of Gwent.

Residents in Newport whose recycling is due to be collected on Friday have been encouraged to keep their bins in until next week.

Newport City Council said: "Waste and recycling collections are due to go ahead tomorrow but could be disrupted.

"Wherever possible, keep recycling in a safe place for next week.

"Please make sure your waste & recycling is secured & take in bins, bags & boxes as soon as possible after collection."

The council has warned of wider "potential service disruption tomorrow" when Eunice arrives, bringing expected "very high winds".

"Updates will be issued when available," the council said. "Safety will be our priority."

Caerphilly County Borough Council said: "Refuse collections will be suspended on Friday, February 18, so residents are advised not to put their bins out. Further details will follow about catch-up arrangements."

Eunice arrives in the UK hot on the heels of Storm Dudley, which also caused disruption in parts of the country.

According to the Met Office, this one is set to be even more severe.

There is set to be significant traffic and travel disruption, and the very real possibility of property damage.