Storm Eunice: Latest on school closures in Gwent as red warning issued for Wales

School closures in Gwent due to Storm Eunice red warning

By Tom Moody

  • The Met Office has issued a red warning for strong winds due to Storm Eunice for tomorrow (Friday).
  • All schools in Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire will close tomorrow.
  • Students will be asked to return to blended learning (for all schools which did not have an inset day already planned).