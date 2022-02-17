Storm Eunice: Latest on school closures in Gwent as red warning issued for Wales

School closures in Gwent due to Storm Eunice red warning
- The Met Office has issued a red warning for strong winds due to Storm Eunice for tomorrow (Friday).
- All schools in Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire will close tomorrow.
- Students will be asked to return to blended learning (for all schools which did not have an inset day already planned).
