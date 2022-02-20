IT’S been five years since Newport City Homes began work on a £10 million regeneration project in Pill – one of Newport’s most deprived communities.

The idea behind the scheme was to improve living conditions for residents in the area, and to help curtail historic anti-social behaviour issues.

The reputation of Pill – which is one of our city’s oldest communities – has been dented by problems with prostitution, drugs, and other criminal activity over the years.

Yet, as the Argus has been reporting in recent weeks, there is without doubt a whole load of good to be said for the area – it has a thriving business scene along Commercial Road and there’s an unbreakable sense of community in the area.

Commercial Road in Pill has seen plenty of businesses open recently.

People in the area are passionate about changing the picture of Pill – and there was a sense at the time that the ambitious regeneration project would kickstart this process.

What’s been done so far?

Newport City Homes has always maintained that the regeneration scheme is a long-term ambition.

According to the housing association, the project was developed with local people, partners and service providers with the intention of delivering sustainable, long-term success.

Some residents have said areas that were regenerated are looking a little run down.

Split into two stages, the first of those began in 2017 and was completed in 2020.

Newport City Homes says the first stage of the work involved the following:

• Building 11 new homes (completed in February 2020);

• Adapting existing buildings to provide nine one-bedroom apartments (completed in 2019);

This basketball court and underpass was removed. (Picture: Newport City Homes)

• Improving existing properties by installing external wall insulation, updating heating systems, replacing roofs, installing sprinklers, upgrading electrical systems, improving communal areas, and undertaking minor works;

Issues with fly-tipping are still common in Pill.

• Creating The Community Hub on the space of a former basketball court which is now run by The Bigger Picture as a social enterprise;

• Demolishing underpasses which were contributing to anti-social behaviour.

How have residents reacted?

It’s fair to say the work has been met with a mixed response by residents.

Some like Wan Taylor, who lives near the regenerated area said: “They’re spending £10 million on this area, but I’m struggling to see where it has really gone – we’ve still got many of the problems with anti-social behaviour and drugs that this was supposed to stop."

Wan Taylor (left) with fellow resident Marcelline Ravenscroft.

Others noted that some of work was already beginning to look a little worse for wear – and that issues rubbish and fly-tipping were still a prevalent, which detracted from the appearance of the regenerated area.

Overall, there's a sense that the work hasn't quite had to impact that many were hoping.

What’s next?

Newport City Homes says it started work on stage two of the project in the spring of last year.

The first part of stage two will see balcony and balustrade remedial works. This will be followed by improving highways and external works and will start later this year.

Parts of the Pill regeneration area.

A spokesperson for Newport City Homes said: “We will continue to engage with the wider community, our partners and those directly affected by the works over the coming months.

“This is to make sure our plans still reflect their original aspirations for the future of Pillgwenlly and that our regeneration work delivers the best possible outcomes for Pill residents and the city of Newport.”

This is part of a series of 'Newport: Our City' articles looking at what makes Newport a special place to live, and what lies in store for the city in the future.