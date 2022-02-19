THE least expensive places to live in the Newport postcode area have been revealed.

A new online tool has analysed five years' worth of average sold prices for properties in the region, using figures from the Land Registry.

A few days ago, the Argus reported on the most expensive streets to live on – now let's take a look at the places with the cheapest property prices.

The research, by home sales company Property Solver, only calculated average prices for roads and streets where there had been three or more sales since 2016.

Many in the top 10 were found in Blaenau Gwent and all were in the western part of the wider Newport postcode area – pretty much the exact opposite to the 'most expensive' list, which mostly featured addresses in rural Monmouthshire.

General street view of Worcester Street, Brynmawr, which is one of the cheapest places to live in the Newport postcode area. Picture: Google

The cheapest place to live is at Manchester House in The Square, Aberbeeg, where four properties sold in the last five years for an average £37,000.

That was followed by Penrhyn, in Phillipstown, which had three property sales for an average £40,000.

Cross Street, in Abertillery, saw three house sales for an average of £42,000, and St George's Court, in Tredegar, had five sales since 2016 for an average £43,000.

Jones Street, also in Phillipstown, had four homes sold for a typical £44,000; and next in the top 10 was Worcester Street in Brynmawr, where houses have typically cost £45,000 over the past five years.

Four homes sold in Llwyn Deri Close, Bassaleg, for an average £45,000 and in Upper Arail Street, Six Bells, four homes sold for an average £46,000.

A typical house would cost you £47,000 in Risca's Holly Road, based on three sales there, while in Gaen Street, Abertillery, the average price for three sold homes was £48,000.

Commenting on the tool's findings, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: "To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales."

He added: "It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years...there were properties that sold for £32,000 and under on Pen Y Grug (Rassau), Heol Helig (Brynmawr) and Church Street (Ebbw Vale)."