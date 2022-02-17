ALL schools across the Gwent region will be closed tomorrow, Friday, due to Storm Eunice.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for wind covering part of Gwent on Friday morning, with “significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds” forecast.

As a result, all five local authorities in Gwent - Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, and Caerphilly - have announced a return to blended learning, with schools closing for staff and pupils for the day.

A Newport council spokesperson said: “All schools that were due to open tomorrow will be closed to pupils and staff.”

A Monmouthshire council spokesperson said: “With Storm Eunice approaching Monmouthshire tomorrow morning, we have advised all schools who did not have an inset day planned to move to remote learning.

“We believe this is the safest and most prudent approach to ensure the safety of our learners and school staff teams.”

And Torfaen council’s executive member for education Richard Clark said: “Many Welsh local authorities have taken the decision to close schools tomorrow.

“The Met Office has advised that the South Wales region is in an Amber/Red area, meaning a potential significant risk to life and property.

“As such we have made the decision to close Torfaen school sites to all learners and strongly advised staff to work from home where possible.

“Schooling for our learners will move to blended learning from home for the day.”

As well as closing schools, Caerphilly council has also confirmed that free school meal deliveries would be postponed, to be completed “as soon as possible”.

Cllr Philippa Marsden, leader of Caerphilly council said: “It seems the next 24 hours are going to bring a number of challenges and I want to assure the whole community that we are prepared and ready to act.

“We are taking a ‘safety first’ approach to this emergency and our focus will be on protecting our people and place.

“Staff arrangements and resources are being strengthened to focus upon our emergency response.

“I would urge everyone to take care, avoid any unnecessary journeys and keep an eye on vulnerable relatives or neighbours who may be affected by the adverse weather conditions.”

And despite schools closing across Blaenau Gwent, the council reassured residents that “all critical services will continue as normal.”

“The council is fully prepared and working with its multi-agency partners to respond to any issues resulting from the expected weather, and our website/social media channels will stay updated,” a spokesperson said.