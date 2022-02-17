A MAN with links to the Gwent region is wanted by police after failing to appear at court.
Andrew Edwards is being sought after for failing to appear before Truro Magistrates’ Court in connection with breaching of restraining order.
Edwards, from Truro, has connections to St Austell, Par, Redruth, Newquay, as well as links to Gwent and further afield in South Wales.
Devon and Cornwall Police have asked the public for help to locate the 38-year-old.
He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with dark brown hair.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference number CR/080938/20.
Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.