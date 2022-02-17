THIS was the moment Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris drove HGVs through Abergavenny on Thursday morning.
The trio received a great reception as they drove their lorries along the A40, right through the centre of the Monmouthshire town.
Gemma Hopkins captured the lorries as they headed past Lucy Hockey's hair studio in the town, with it being suggested that they were on their way to Brecon.
Comedian Paddy McGuinness was sporting a cowboy hat as he waved at onlookers.
It's understood they'd been filming on a nearby mountain for a forthcoming series.
The lorries were parked in Abergavenny bus station where onlookers spotted film crews at work.
Of course it's not the first time Top Gear has visited the Monmouthshire town.
The original trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May made headlines by racing mobility scooters through Abergavenny back in 2012.
