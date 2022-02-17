TWITTER users were reporting issues with the social media site on Thursday afternoon.
Tweeters were left unable to navigate the site, post tweets or log in to the platform.
According to Down Detector, issues started just after 4pm with people complaining that they couldn't get the app or website to load.
Problems with the social media site were recorded across the UK.
Of the problems reported, 12 per cent related to problems with the app while 86 per cent related to problems with the website.
A further two per cent of problems were linked to Twitter's login.
Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.
You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.
