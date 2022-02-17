DRAGONS boss Dean Ryan is frustrated that the focus on Twickenham means he is without international forwards Leon Brown and Ben Carter against Ulster on Sunday.

Tighthead prop Brown and lock Carter have been retained by Wales ahead of their Six Nations clash against England a week on Saturday.

It was always expected that the quartet of lock Will Rowlands and back rowers Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty and Aaron Wainwright would stay in camp after featuring in the games against Ireland and Scotland.

However, Brown and Carter won’t get the chance for some valuable game time in the United Rugby Championship despite being outsiders for the matchday 23 at Twickenham.

Ryan’s frustration is compounded by Ireland releasing Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Tredwell to Ulster.

PROSPECT: Ben Carter has impressed for the Dragons to earn a Wales squad spot

“I’ve repeatedly said that I don’t think there is a strategy that integrates regional and international rugby,” said the director of rugby.

“I understand there is a focus on the following week but that just highlights where the emphasis is.”

Tighthead Brown hasn’t played since the Challenge Cup game at Benetton on January 15 while Carter had a brief cameo in Ireland after being a late call-up to the bench because of an injury to Seb Davies, who recovered to face the Scots.

“There isn’t a strategy that works for both Wales and the regions at the same time. In the absence of a strategy then it will be very much Wales-focused,” said Ryan.

“Am I disappointed that players aren’t released? I understand the challenge of us playing on a Sunday and the challenge of Covid bubbles.

“But sometimes I don’t understand how we get people to the age of 23 and they haven’t played enough time to continue to develop.

“All of those things are part of an integrated strategy to go forward. We haven’t got one at the moment and understandably everything is into Wales at England the week after.”

The teams are named at midday with Brown’s absence likely to lead to Chris Coleman and Mesake Doge sharing the load at tighthead while Joe Davies and Joe Maksymiw are set to continue in the second row while Rowlands and Carter are missing.

MOVE: The Dragons have signed Bradley Roberts from Ulster for next season

While the Dragons don’t have the services of their Test six, Ulster can call on Wales hooker Bradley Roberts.

Wales had to release the 26-year-old along with the players that play for English clubs.

The front rower has agreed a move to Rodney Parade next season and could give supporters a glimpse of his ability in Newport.

“We did get a player released, just into the opponent’s squad! It will be good to get a close-up view of him,” said Ryan.

“We’ve watched him for a long time and look forward to seeing him, although I want him to have one of his worst games!”

Ryan’s men have won just one game this season and are huge underdogs against table-toppers, who are unbeaten in their last 10 games against the Dragons.

Last season Ulster eased to a 40-17 win in Belfast before completing a double with a 26-22 success at Principality Stadium.