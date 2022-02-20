A FAMILY-RUN cafe in Monmouthshire is a finalist in the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022.

Abbey Mill, established in 1932, is an independent family run business which is based at Wye Valley Centre in the heart of Tintern.

Wye Valley Centre is a country visitor’s centre on an old mill site, with a working wheel, which offers guests a shopping and dining experience from five different craft and gift shops and galleries.

Abbey Mill’s coffee shop and country kitchen eatery is a finalist for ‘best café’ in the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022.

Dogs are welcome on site, as part of ‘Dog Friendly Tintern’ and Clare and Kirsty Bradbury are the fourth generation of the family to run the café.

“We are thrilled to have been nominated and become finalists along with many other fantastic businesses," said Kirsty Bradbury.

“The last two years have been very challenging, but with our lovely team we have adapted and survived.

“During the lockdowns we have been offering deliveries of afternoon teas, pies and cakes around our area and supporting our community, and we thank everyone for their support they have given us.

“We are grateful to be back open and seeing our regulars and making new customers and friendships.

“Our site welcome coaches out on tours and day trips and having them return has been rewarding.”

The café offers Welsh homemade food including: lamb cawl, pies, and a variety of cakes including their large Mill Wheel teacakes.

It offers afternoon high teas which Ms Bradbury says are “popular” adding that they were given the “seal of approval” from Channel 4 show Four in the Bed.

The episode, aired in April 2021, was focused on Creates Monmouth B&B with contestants visiting Abbey Mill to enjoy some afternoon tea.

Abbey Mill is one of eight finalists in the ‘best café’ category of the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022.

The other finalists in this category are: