COVID restrictions in Wales have been eased once more with the scrapping of Covid Passes announced last night.

Deputy minister for arts and sport, Dawn Bowden made the announcement that from today - Friday, February 18 - a domestic Covid Pass would no longer be needed for entry to indoor or outdoor venues or events.

“When it was introduced, the Covid Pass was part of a suite of measures to give people confidence, keep businesses open and to keep Wales safe,” said Ms Bowden.

“I’d like to thank all the sectors for their cooperation and feedback during this challenging time.

“With increasing numbers of people vaccinated and boosted and thanks to the hard work and efforts of everyone across Wales, we are confident that coronavirus rates are falling and we can look forward to brighter times ahead.”

What restrictions remain in place?





Wales is currently at alert level zero, and despite this latest roll-back of restrictions, some rules remain in place.

Face coverings are currently still required in indoor public places, but from February 28, they will be legally required only in retail, public transport and health and care settings.

Mark Drakeford putting on a face covering heading into the Senedd. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Anyone who has signs of coronavirus must self-isolate and get a test.

If you test positive, you should take a lateral flow test on day five of your self-isolation period and a second lateral flow test the next day. If these are both negative, you can leave self-isolation. If one or both tests are positive, you must continue to isolate until you return negative tests on two consecutive days.

And an International Covid Pass may still be required for entry into some countries, so people who are planning trips abroad should also check whether this is a requirement.

When will Covid restrictions be completely lifted in Wales?





Earlier this month, Boris Johnson announced that all Covid restrictions in England - which were due to finish on March 24 - would actually be lifted a month early.

The next review of Covid restrictions in Wales will be held on Thursday, March 3, and will look at whether the remaining alert level zero restrictions can be lifted.

“Next month, we will publish a plan setting out how we will move beyond alert level zero and the emergency footing on which we have been operating for nearly two years. This will help us all to make some plans for the future,” said Mr Drakeford, speaking last week.