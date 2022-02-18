A red weather warning is in place across Newport and Gwent this morning as Storm Eunice brings a “danger to life”.
The Met Office is warning the storm will result in flying debris, damage to buildings and homes, uprooted trees, and travel chaos.
Power cuts are also likely, as well as large waves in coastal areas.
A spokesman said: “Extremely strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over southwest England and south Wales early on Friday.
“Widespread inland gusts of 70-80 mph are likely and up to around 90 mph near some coasts, with dangerous conditions on beaches and seafronts.
“Winds are expected to ease from the west during the late morning.”
Newport weather forecast as Storm Eunice hits
This is the Met Office forecast for Newport today as Storm Eunice is set to hit:
- 7am – Cloudy, winds of 23mph, gusts of 43mph
- 8am – Partly Cloudy, winds of 25mph, gusts of 45mph
- 9am – Cloudy, winds of 33mph, gusts of 58mph
- 10am – Heavy rain, winds of 36mph, gusts of 65mph
- 11am – Heavy rain, winds of 33mph, gusts of 59mph
- Midday – Light showers, winds of 31mph, gusts of 59mph
The red weather warning in Newport lifts at midday.
What is a red weather warning?
This is how the Met Office describes a red weather warning: “Dangerous weather is expected and, if you haven’t already done so, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather.
“It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.
“You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.