NEWPORT RFC climbed to the top of the Premiership with an impressive 36-7 win against Pontypridd at Spytty Park.

The Black and Ambers, who are also in the semi-finals of the Premiership Cup, improved their record to four from four on Thursday night thanks to a dominant six-try display.

Ty Morris’ side led from 49 seconds after scrum-half Luke Crane finished off after a powerful burst through midfield by centre Cameron Lewis.

Will Reed added the extras in the tricky conditions and Ponty then had a spell down to 14 after number eight Joe Miles was sinbinned for head-on-head incident with wing Elliot Frewen.

Newport were denied a second when prop Louis Jones knocked on when grounding after being driven over the line but got their 14-0 lead from the very next phase when back rower Rhys Jenkins powered over the line in the 22nd minute.

Jones made no mistake with a cracker on 30 minutes after a dummy and break by influential centre Matt O’Brien, who then found the try-scoring pass to the loosehead inside the 22.

Newport were reduced to 14 when flanker Kyle Tayler was sin-binned on the stroke of half-time as the penalties racked up in the 22 but still got their bonus point before the break.

They broke from an overthrown Ponty lineout close to their line, kicked through, counter-rucked strongly and then worked the ball to the right wing for Dafydd Smith to go over.

It took 64 minutes for Newport to extend their lead when O’Brien picked off a pass to run in from halfway before the hosts repaid the favour with Dale Stuckey getting Ponty on the board with three minutes to go thanks to an interception try of his own.

However, Newport had the final say with their sixth try in the 79th minute when Reed put a grubber through and replacement wing Mathew Powell pounced on the loose ball.

The Black and Ambers move above Carmarthen Quins, who have won three of four games and travel to Ebbw Vale tomorrow afternoon.