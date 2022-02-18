Storm Eunice is set to cause a “danger to life” across Newport, Gwent and South Wales today.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for the region, with gusts of up to 90mph expected.

They warn the storm will result in flying debris, damage to buildings and homes, uprooted trees, and travel chaos.

Power cuts are already being seen in the area.

Storm Eunice power cuts

Western Power Distribution are reporting a low voltage incident in the NP20 area of Newport that has left 46 homes without power.

The incident was reported early this morning and is expected to be resolved by 10am on Friday.

WPD have also seen an incident in Monmouth, where homes in the NP25 postcode area have been without power since 5am.

That issue is expected to be fixed by midday on Friday.

In Carmarthenshire, 21 homes have been left without power since 7.30am in Burry Port.

What to expect from Storm Eunice red weather warning

A Met Office spokesman said: “Extremely strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over southwest England and south Wales early on Friday.

“Widespread inland gusts of 70-80 mph are likely and up to around 90 mph near some coasts, with dangerous conditions on beaches and seafronts.

“Winds are expected to ease from the west during the late morning.”

What is a red weather warning?





This is how the Met Office describe a red weather warning: “Dangerous weather is expected and, if you haven’t already done so, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather.

“It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

“You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”