FANS of the children’s book Zog will be flocking to Warwick Castle this spring as the historic venue opens the world’s first Zog Playland.

The new Zog Playland is inspired by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Zog and the Flying Doctors. Designed especially for children up to the age of 10, it will officially open on April 9.

Following Zog’s roaring success at the Merlin Entertainments attraction last year, the castle will once again play host to the much-loved dragon, inviting youngsters into the ‘Realm of Zog’ along with the return of the Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star interactive trail.

Zog’s Realm has been developed in partnership with brand owners, Magic Light Pictures. Brand Manager, Alex Sanson, said: “Warwick Castle feels like the perfect setting for Zog, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout.

“Rolling grounds for him to run about in, turrets for him to soar between, not to mention all the creatures that Princess Pearl’s assistants will be able to heal – we can’t wait for families to explore the new Playland and be fully immersed in Zog’s Realm.”

Zog Playland at Warwick Castle – what to expect

The brand new Playland will feature colourful dragons, dragon wing zip wires, crawl tunnels, rope swings, Princess Pearl’s Tower, and dragon slides.

From interactive sand play, to building pretend fires for keeping the Lion’s cave warm, and shopping at the imaginative play market stall for young budding doctors, Zog Playland will offer plenty of opportunities for children to immerse themselves into the imaginative world they know and love from the popular book and film.

The Zog Playland has been designed to create an inclusive and accessible play experience. With step-free access, multi-sensory experiences, and access to Princess Pearl’s Tower, Zog Playland will also include activities to aid development for young children.

Zog Playland has been designed to create an inclusive and accessible play experience. Picture: Warwick Castle

Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star interactive trail

The popular Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star trail will also return with some updates for the new season and offers children the chance to actually meet some of the characters including Zog, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout.

Jamie Turner, Head of Marketing, said: “I am delighted we are able to continue to develop our product for younger children, which means the Castle has something to offer all the family from preschool kids to Grandparents.

“Zog has proven to be incredibly popular with our younger guests, is the perfect fit for Warwick Castle and we’re incredibly proud to become the realm of Zog for 2022 and beyond.”

Zog Stay and Play package

Zog superfans can extend their magical adventure into the evening with the returning Zog Stay and Play package from February 27.

Guests can choose from cosy Woodland Lodges to Medieval Glamping Tents where they will find special Zog goodies and then enjoy an exclusive storytime with one of Warwick Castle's brave Knights or enchanting Princesses and even spend time with Zog himself before bedtime.

There’s also the option of retiring to The Knight’s Village for an overnight stay for a truly unique way to finish an unforgettable experience.

Zog Stay and Play packages cost from £149 for a family of four and include bed, breakfast and one-day park tickets on selected stay dates.

Warwick Castle’s annual passes

The new Zog Playland, as well as the Zog trail and other popular Castle attractions will be accessible with Warwick Castle’s annual Gold pass (£65pp) and Silver pass (off-peak only, £45pp), adding even more ‘roar’ to these popular year-round admission options.

