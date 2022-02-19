A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KYLE RHYS BRYANT, 31, of School Crescent, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and the criminal damage of a pint glass at the Waterloo Inn on October 31, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

KYLE LAWRENCE, 22, of Smith Road, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A469 in Ystrad Mynach on July 30, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MORE NEWS: Teenage robber dragged taxi driver from cab and threatened him with beer bottle

KELLY LOUISE GEORGE, 43, of Glandwr Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JENNIFER TODD, 46, of Fields Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran, was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted public disorder on June 18, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW CHAMBERLAIN, 57, of Greenfield Terrace, Argoed, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on July 19, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN WADE, 48, of Queen Street, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PETER GANO, 65, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £285 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted depositing controlled waste, plastic rubbish bags and their contents, without the authority of a current environmental permit on November 11, 2021.

NIKOLA BAGJEROVA, 30, of Llanwern Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £440 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to depositing household waste at Maindee Car Park and Rugby Road without the authority of a current environmental permit.