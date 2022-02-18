UK DRIVERS could face unlimited fines and points on their driving licence if they can be proved to be responsible for collisions.

New Highway Code rules were introduced last month meaning drivers who are not mindful of cyclists and pedestrians are now subject to stricter penalites.

Unlimited fines can be issued for offences such as driving without insurance and causing death by dangerous driving - while some crimes may include substantial jail time.

Mike Thompson, of car rental company, Leasing Options, told The Sun: “It’s important that both cyclists and motorists understand these new rules as failing to abide by them could cause a collision, which could cause serious injuries and even lead to a hefty fine.

“If the car driver was to blame for a collision, this could be classed as careless and inconsiderate driving which carries an unlimited fine and up to nine points on your licence.

“If the cyclist was to blame, this could result in them receiving a £1,000 fine for careless cycling, according to the Highway Code penalty table.”

New Highway Code rules 2022 – test your knowledge

New Highway Code rules – what you need to know

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s new as the rules of the roads receive an update.

Hierarchy of road users

A new hierarchy means people in charge of vehicles that can cause the most harm in the event of a collision have the greatest responsibility to look out for other road users.

Walking, cycling or riding in shared spaces

Cyclists should not overtake people walking or riding a horse in shared spaces closely or at high speed, while pedestrians should take care not to obstruct paths.

Positioning of cyclists

Cyclists should make themselves as visible as possible by riding in the centre of lanes on quiet roads, in slower-moving traffic and at the approach to junctions.

Pedestrians crossing at junctions

Turning traffic should give way when people are crossing or waiting to cross at junctions.

Traffic must give way to people on zebra crossings.

Overtaking cyclists

Drivers travelling at speeds of up to 30mph should leave at least 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists.

They should give more space when overtaking at higher speeds.

Opening car doors

Car occupants should open doors using their hand on the opposite side to the door, making them turn their head to look over their shoulder.

This technique, known as the Dutch Reach, reduces the chances of doors being opened into the path of cyclists and motorcyclists.

Overtaking cyclists at junctions

When cyclists are going straight ahead at a junction, they have priority over traffic waiting to turn into or out of a side road, unless road signs or markings indicate otherwise.

Cycling in groups

People cycling can ride two abreast but should be considerate of the needs of other road users when in groups.

Roundabouts

Drivers should take extra care when entering roundabouts to make sure they do not cut across cyclists.

Electric vehicle charging

Electric car owners using a public chargepoint should park near the device and avoid creating a trip hazard from trailing cables.