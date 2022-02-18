A WELL-KNOWN former café in Bedwas could be demolished and replaced with flats.
Plans have been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council for six one-bedroom flats to be built on the site of the former Pit Stop café, opposite Bedwas Workmen’s Hall.
The café, on Newport Road, served breakfasts and Sunday dinners, but recently closed. The owner of the business rented the property from a private landlord who is now seeking to redevelop the site.
The business began as a café alongside the former taxi firm Fly Taxis.
A decision on the application is expected to be made by the council’s planning department by Friday, April 8.
The full plans can be viewed here.
