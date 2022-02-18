The extremely strong winds of Storm Eunice are causing issues at the airports.

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for South Wales, indicating a “danger to life”.

Some flights have been cancelled at both Cardiff Airport and Bristol Airport, while others are delayed.

A spokesman for Cardiff Airport said: “A Red Warning has been issued by the Met Office for Friday from 7am to midday due to the adverse weather.

“Customers are advised to check regularly with their airlines for the latest flight information.”

A Bristol Airport spokesman added: “Bristol Airport remains open and operational, some airlines are proactively cancelling or delaying flights.

“It's a changing situation and customers are advised to keep updated with the latest flight info by checking their airline's website before travelling to the Airport.”

You can track the latest Cardiff Airport information here, and the latest Bristol Airport information here.

What to expect from red weather warning for South Wales?





This is what the Met Office are warning to expect:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Uprooted trees are likely

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, including flooding of some coastal properties

A spokesman said: “Extremely strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over southwest England and south Wales early on Friday.

“Widespread inland gusts of 70-80 mph are likely and up to around 90 mph near some coasts, with dangerous conditions on beaches and seafronts.

“Winds are expected to ease from the west during the late morning.”

What is a red weather warning?





This is how the Met Office describe a red weather warning: “Dangerous weather is expected and, if you haven’t already done so, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather.

“It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

“You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”