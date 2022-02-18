NEWPORT shelter Eden Gate opened at 5am today to help those in need during Storm Eunice.
The charity, based at 25 Hill Street in Stow Hill, welcomed anyone in need of shelter from the storm – with wind speeds exceeding 70mph.
Eden Gate is a Newport-based Christian charity helping those who are homeless or vulnerable due to a drug or alcohol addiction.
Newport City Council instructed the charity to open five hours earlier than its usual time of 10am, due to the red weather warning – the Met Office’s highest alert.
Storm Eunice is said to be “a danger to life”, with wind speeds of up to 90mph expected in some parts.
A spokesman for Eden Gate said: “I think people are just grateful for somewhere warm where they can shower and have some food.”
He added that everyone at the shelter was in good spirits.
The shelter is open until midday today - February 18 - and will be open as usual tomorrow from 10am until 3pm.
