Both Severn Bridges are closed for what is believed to be the first time because of Storm Eunice.

The M48 bridge is closed for much of the day.

High winds have closed the M48 Severn Crossing in both directions between junction 1 for Aust and junction 2 for Newhouse.

Closures began at 3am on Friday and will continue until 3pm.

For what we believe is the first time due to wind speeds both the #M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and #M48 Severn Bridge are closed to all traffic. Traffic Management teams are heading to site to initiate the closure of the M4. Please do not travel to the location. pic.twitter.com/gATR5LetK7 — The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) February 18, 2022

The Prince of Wales Bridge has now also been closed.

A spokesman for The Severn Bridges said: “For what we believe is the first time due to wind speeds both the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and M48 Severn Bridge are closed to all traffic.

“Traffic Management teams are heading to site to initiate the closure of the M4.

“Please do not travel to the location.”

What to expect from red weather warning for Newport and Gwent?





This is what the Met Office are warning to expect:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Uprooted trees are likely

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, including flooding of some coastal properties

A spokesman said: “Extremely strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over southwest England and south Wales early on Friday.

“Widespread inland gusts of 70-80 mph are likely and up to around 90 mph near some coasts, with dangerous conditions on beaches and seafronts.

“Winds are expected to ease from the west during the late morning.”

What is a red weather warning?





This is how the Met Office describe a red weather warning: “Dangerous weather is expected and, if you haven’t already done so, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather.

“It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

“You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”